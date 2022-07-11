Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Lowered to $171.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 58.73% from the stock’s previous close.

COF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.49.

NYSE:COF traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.73. 13,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,907,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $98.54 and a 52-week high of $177.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.49.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 20.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

