Capri (NYSE:CPRI) PT Lowered to $70.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CPRI has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Capri from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com cut Capri from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Capri from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Capri from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.31.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $43.04 on Thursday. Capri has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $72.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.20. Capri had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Capri will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $188,742.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,318,090.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

