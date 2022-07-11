Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.10

Cartier Resources Inc. (CVE:ECR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 69500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.14. The stock has a market cap of C$26.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.33.

Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Chimo mine property located to the east of Val-d'Or, Quebec. It also holds interest in Benoist, Fenton, Wilson, Cadillac Extension, Dollier, and MacCormack metal deposit projects, which are located in Quebec.

