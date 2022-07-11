Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.10

Cartier Resources Inc. (CVE:ECR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 69500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.14. The stock has a market cap of C$26.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.33.
About Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR)
Featured Stories
- Five Below Stock is a Recession Play
- Here’s How to Dollar Cost Average into Positions in a Bear Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Cartier Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartier Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.