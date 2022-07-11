Celanese (NYSE:CE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $109.73

Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $109.73 and last traded at $111.13, with a volume of 10615 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.99.

A number of brokerages have commented on CE. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Celanese from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Celanese in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.41.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $1.05. Celanese had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 18.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CE. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Celanese by 7.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Celanese by 127.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Celanese during the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Celanese by 24.4% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

