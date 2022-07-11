Centamin (LON:CEY) Price Target Cut to GBX 112 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Centamin (LON:CEY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 114 ($1.38) to GBX 112 ($1.36) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.70) target price on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 108 ($1.31) price target on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.21) price target on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centamin has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 123.33 ($1.49).

Shares of CEY opened at GBX 80.44 ($0.97) on Thursday. Centamin has a twelve month low of GBX 74.70 ($0.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 110.98 ($1.34). The company has a market cap of £930.25 million and a P/E ratio of 1,149.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 82.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 89.51.

In related news, insider Mark Bankes acquired 30,000 shares of Centamin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 84 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of £25,200 ($30,515.86). Also, insider Martin Horgan purchased 65,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £54,604.04 ($66,122.60).

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

