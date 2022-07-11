Cerillion (LON:CER) Reaches New 1-Year High at $994.00

Cerillion Plc (LON:CER – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 994 ($12.04) and last traded at GBX 970.90 ($11.76), with a volume of 115562 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 980 ($11.87).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 857.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 808.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.19. The stock has a market cap of £286.27 million and a PE ratio of 3,379.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. Cerillion’s payout ratio is currently 24.48%.

In related news, insider Andrew Dickson acquired 1,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 710 ($8.60) per share, with a total value of £9,989.70 ($12,097.00).

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third-Party. The company offers Cerillion Enterprise BSS/OSS Suite, a pre-integrated end-to-end CRM and billing solution for mobile, fixed, cable, and multi-service communications providers; and Cerillion Skyline, a cloud billing SaaS application for the next generation of subscription and usage-based services.

