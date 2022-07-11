CertiK (CTK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $14.06 Million

CertiK (CTK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One CertiK coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00002894 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CertiK has traded down 10% against the dollar. CertiK has a total market cap of $64.36 million and approximately $14.06 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00117051 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004895 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00017132 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00033263 BTC.

About CertiK

CertiK launched on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 73,154,319 coins. CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org . The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

