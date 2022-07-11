Charles R. Holland Sells 4,001 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Stock

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) Director Charles R. Holland sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $336,884.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,799,231.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

AVAV traded down $2.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.49. 240,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,396. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $114.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -447.53 and a beta of 0.50.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $132.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.16 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 5.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in AeroVironment in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 272.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVAV. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AeroVironment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

