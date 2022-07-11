Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of Chemung Financial stock opened at $45.63 on Friday. Chemung Financial has a 1 year low of $40.74 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The company has a market capitalization of $213.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $22.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.14 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 28.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chemung Financial will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Chemung Financial news, EVP Loren D. Cole sold 1,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $76,918.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,223.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Loren D. Cole sold 1,150 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $51,888.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,520 shares in the company, valued at $158,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHMG. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,039,000. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Chemung Financial by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 7,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Chemung Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 9.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.07% of the company’s stock.
About Chemung Financial (Get Rating)
Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.
