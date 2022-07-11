Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of Chemung Financial stock opened at $45.63 on Friday. Chemung Financial has a 1 year low of $40.74 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The company has a market capitalization of $213.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $22.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.14 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 28.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chemung Financial will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.72%.

In other Chemung Financial news, EVP Loren D. Cole sold 1,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $76,918.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,223.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Loren D. Cole sold 1,150 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $51,888.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,520 shares in the company, valued at $158,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHMG. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,039,000. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Chemung Financial by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 7,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Chemung Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 9.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

