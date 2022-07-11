China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

COE opened at $1.23 on Friday. China Online Education Group has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $7.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.29. The company has a market cap of $27.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of -0.65.

Get China Online Education Group alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COE. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of China Online Education Group by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 361,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 198,123 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in China Online Education Group by 193.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 36,885 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in China Online Education Group by 219.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 36,455 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in China Online Education Group during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international teachers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.