Citigroup Cuts Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Price Target to $7.50

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $7.60 to $7.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SIRI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sirius XM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sirius XM from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.28.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Shares of SIRI opened at $6.31 on Thursday. Sirius XM has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $6.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.26. The firm has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Sirius XM had a net margin of 15.90% and a negative return on equity of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 28.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,639,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,476,000 after buying an additional 581,087 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the first quarter worth $98,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 81.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 9.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 266,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 24,013 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the first quarter worth $160,000. 11.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sirius XM (Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.