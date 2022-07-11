Citigroup Cuts Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $36.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $54.20 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.26% from the stock’s current price.

TWTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $54.20 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.30.

Get Twitter alerts:

TWTR traded down $4.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.65. The company had a trading volume of 65,871,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,974,352. The company has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 141.96 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.26 and a 200-day moving average of $39.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 6.58. Twitter has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $73.34.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.96. Twitter had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Twitter will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 17,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $893,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 173,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,772,910.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud acquired 490,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.73 per share, with a total value of $19,957,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,590,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,933,876.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 558,231 shares of company stock valued at $21,390,076 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 191.4% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 750.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Twitter (Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.