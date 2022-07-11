Citigroup Trims AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Target Price to $105.00

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $150.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AGCO. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AGCO from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of AGCO from $169.00 to $156.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $143.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $144.55.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $97.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.33 and a 200-day moving average of $123.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40. AGCO has a 52 week low of $93.79 and a 52 week high of $150.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.64.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.51. AGCO had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AGCO will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 11.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in AGCO by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 10,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in AGCO by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in AGCO by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AGCO by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

