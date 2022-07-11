Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 191,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,416,000 after acquiring an additional 28,220 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $605,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 544,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,993,000 after purchasing an additional 63,969 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM opened at $102.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.71. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.63 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66.

