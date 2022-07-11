Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $5,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 272,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,663,000 after buying an additional 6,336 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 40,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $981,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $64.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.22. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.53 and a 1 year high of $83.73.

