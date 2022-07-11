Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 162,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,063 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $8,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEAR. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $49.75 on Monday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.62 and a 1 year high of $50.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.81.

