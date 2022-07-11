Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $841,000 Investment in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSK. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 40.2% in the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PSK opened at $36.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.19. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $34.36 and a 52-week high of $44.15.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

