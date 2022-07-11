Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

T opened at $20.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $21.61.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

