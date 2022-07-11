Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,326 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $3,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,384,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $408,000. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $155.12 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $141.18 and a 1-year high of $223.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

