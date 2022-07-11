Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,555 Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $137,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 6.7% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 28,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $507,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $3,071,000.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

Shares of MHI stock opened at $9.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average of $10.43. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $13.21.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.