CloakCoin Price Tops $0.33 on Top Exchanges (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 24.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and $580.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00001647 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003587 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000582 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000262 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00012389 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000137 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,863,410 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

