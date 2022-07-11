Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0906 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years.
GLV traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.13. 23,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,867. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $12.04.
About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (Get Rating)
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
