Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0906 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years.

Get Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

GLV traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.13. 23,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,867. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $12.04.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLV. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 20,213 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 152,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 39,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 344,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after buying an additional 28,439 shares during the last quarter.

About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (Get Rating)

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.