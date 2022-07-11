Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th.

Shares of FOF opened at $11.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average is $12.44. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.78.

Get Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 269,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 22,101 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 51.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 228,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 77,378 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 5.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 7,569 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 876.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.