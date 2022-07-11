Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP decreased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,582 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive comprises 1.3% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $29,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $649,161,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,218,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,565,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039,853 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 359.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,477,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720,790 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $134,062,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,037,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,225,000 after buying an additional 1,064,282 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,241,256. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.69%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.92.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $17,596,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,300.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

