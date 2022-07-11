Comerica Bank Buys 149,379 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,379 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.28% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $65,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $117.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.64. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $111.53 and a 52-week high of $133.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.867 dividend. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.