Comerica Bank Buys 68,449 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,631,448 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 68,449 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $31,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 12.3% in the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.5% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 19,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 9.9% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 105,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 20.0% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 9.1% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 140,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 11,707 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T opened at $20.75 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $21.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

