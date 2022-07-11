Comerica Bank Decreases Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 806,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,475 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 0.6% of Comerica Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $86,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 277,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,885,000 after purchasing an additional 10,965 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $92.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.55 and a 200-day moving average of $103.73. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $88.53 and a 12-month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

