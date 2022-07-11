Comerica Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,120 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $29,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen set a $125.00 target price on Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Atlantic Securities cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.96.

Shares of MDT opened at $88.33 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $86.95 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

