Comerica Bank Has $48.99 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,168 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $48,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $2,323,746,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,389,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,920 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,643,166,000 after purchasing an additional 944,199 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $202,327,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 819,712 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $465,350,000 after purchasing an additional 294,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of COST opened at $505.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $404.53 and a one year high of $612.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $474.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $516.91.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,008.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.56.

About Costco Wholesale (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.