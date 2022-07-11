Comerica Bank Has $59.65 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,670 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $59,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.4% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,539 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,759,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,401,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.7% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Stephens decreased their price target on Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.74.

Shares of WMT opened at $125.61 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.02. The firm has a market cap of $344.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

