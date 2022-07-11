Comerica Bank Purchases 6,464 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 568,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,464 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Comerica Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Comerica Bank owned about 0.08% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $253,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cordant Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock opened at $387.86 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $396.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $429.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

