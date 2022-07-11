Comerica Bank Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 772,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,104 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $34,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,086.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.63. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.02 and a 52-week high of $53.62.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

