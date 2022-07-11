Comerica Bank Sells 1,900 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 187,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in 3M were worth $28,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 31,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,096,000. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 2,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 405.9% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 39,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after buying an additional 31,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Argus cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.43.

NYSE:MMM opened at $129.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $73.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.84. 3M has a 1-year low of $125.60 and a 1-year high of $203.21.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.02%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

