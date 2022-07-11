ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CNOB opened at $24.88 on Thursday. ConnectOne Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.12 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.26.

ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 39.81%. The company had revenue of $73.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.68%.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Stephen T. Boswell purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.96 per share, with a total value of $149,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 61,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,958.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 1,290.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.