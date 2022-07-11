CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Trading Up 2.9%

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) shot up 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.60 and last traded at $51.52. 8,841 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 716,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.08.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on CONSOL Energy from $46.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,008.00 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.98). The business had revenue of $358.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.10 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 0.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CONSOL Energy news, insider Kurt R. Salvatori sold 6,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $294,069.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,931.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Mills sold 2,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $148,970.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,559 shares in the company, valued at $3,819,507.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,275,197. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 10.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

