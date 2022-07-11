CONTRACOIN Reaches Market Cap of $40.55 Million (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. CONTRACOIN has a total market cap of $40.55 million and $71,024.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CONTRACOIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00004197 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded up 2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000300 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00124628 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 34.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Coin Profile

CTCN is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,516,030 coins. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network . CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

