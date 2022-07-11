Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Shares Down 8%

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) shares traded down 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as 1.73 and last traded at 1.73. 7,633 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,174,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.88.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.10 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.10 price target on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Core Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 7.37.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Core Scientific ( NASDAQ:CORZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported 0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.13 by 0.18. The business had revenue of 192.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 164.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Darin Feinstein sold 1,124,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of 3.65, for a total value of 4,103,136.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,909,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 127,419,474.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,074,147 shares of company stock valued at $7,303,137 in the last three months. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $655,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $11,541,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $4,115,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $276,000.

Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.

