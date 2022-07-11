Coreto (COR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6,076.00

Coreto (COR) traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Over the last week, Coreto has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Coreto has a market cap of $417,376.09 and approximately $6,076.00 worth of Coreto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coreto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Coreto alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00121576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005026 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00017725 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Coreto Coin Profile

Coreto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 228,283,474 coins. Coreto’s official Twitter account is @Coretoio

According to CryptoCompare, “CORION Platform is hosted on the Ethereum Classic blockchain. It consists of more separate smart contracts, implemented in Solidity language. CORION Platform is an ecosystem with a digital asset to serve the global economy, with innovative tools for payment, finance and trading. The financial asset of the platform is CORION Coin, it’s stability ensures security to both service providers and users. It has built-in automated inflation and deflation control ensuring the stable price inevitable to carry out real life transactions. “

Coreto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coreto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coreto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coreto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coreto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coreto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.