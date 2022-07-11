Corra.Finance Trading Down 9.7% Over Last Week (CORA)

Corra.Finance (CORA) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Corra.Finance has a total market capitalization of $554,641.74 and approximately $520.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Corra.Finance has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Corra.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001796 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00115927 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004855 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00017041 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00033217 BTC.

Corra.Finance Profile

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en

Corra.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Corra.Finance directly using US dollars.

