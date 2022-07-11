Cortex Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges (CTXC)

Cortex (CTXC) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. During the last seven days, Cortex has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $25.73 million and approximately $10.14 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cortex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000633 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cortex Coin Profile

CTXC is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 197,703,726 coins. The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

