Cowen Initiates Coverage on CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC)

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CTIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday, June 6th. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen started coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.29.

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

Shares of CTIC stock opened at $7.01 on Thursday. CTI BioPharma has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $7.15. The stock has a market cap of $763.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.09.

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Kirske sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,397 shares in the company, valued at $40,683.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Metzger sold 91,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $556,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,121 shares in the company, valued at $122,335.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,500 shares of company stock worth $1,469,920. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at $620,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CTI BioPharma by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 8,800,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,825,000 after buying an additional 836,029 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CTI BioPharma by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 728,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 224,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

About CTI BioPharma (Get Rating)

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.