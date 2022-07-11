Cowen Trims Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Target Price to $125.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Cowen from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.96% from the stock’s current price.

EW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.70.

NYSE EW traded down $1.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.93. 9,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,759,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.35. The firm has a market cap of $60.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.14. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $1,728,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,683,416.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $3,508,890.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,893,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,840 shares of company stock valued at $17,999,457 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $839,720,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,389,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007,132 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $343,789,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,722,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,166,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,401,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $570,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,795 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

