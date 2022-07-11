Cowen Trims PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Target Price to $92.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cowen from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PCAR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PACCAR from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered PACCAR from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded PACCAR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.21.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $81.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.72. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $97.56.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.21. PACCAR had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PACCAR will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Norges Bank bought a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth about $287,028,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in PACCAR by 249.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,040 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in PACCAR by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,980,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,887,000 after buying an additional 1,334,765 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in PACCAR by 691.0% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,454,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,271,000 after buying an additional 1,270,422 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 383.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,555,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,968,000 after buying an additional 1,233,650 shares during the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

