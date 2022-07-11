Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.10.

CS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners cut Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6.60 to CHF 6.80 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 11 to CHF 8 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9.40 to CHF 8 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

NYSE CS opened at $5.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.44. Credit Suisse Group has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $11.04.

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.29). Credit Suisse Group had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Research analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.0528 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.71%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 160,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 297,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

