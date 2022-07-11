Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give FedEx (NYSE:FDX) a $314.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 price target on FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FDX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on FedEx from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays set a $320.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $298.57.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx stock opened at $230.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $59.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. FedEx has a one year low of $192.82 and a one year high of $302.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.46 and a 200 day moving average of $225.77.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx will post 23.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,664,178.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Company Profile (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.