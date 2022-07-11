Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Gap Up to $22.49

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.49, but opened at $22.99. Cross Country Healthcare shares last traded at $22.69, with a volume of 2,854 shares.

CCRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.62. The company has a market cap of $904.14 million, a PE ratio of 4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $788.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.54 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 59.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 29,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $394,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $1,871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

