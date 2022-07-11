Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $200.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Crown Castle International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Crown Castle International from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total transaction of $2,120,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,920.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total value of $955,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,072,443.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,230. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 17,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,873,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 40,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,835,000 after buying an additional 10,773 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 257,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,302,000 after buying an additional 37,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $171.40 on Monday. Crown Castle International has a 12 month low of $153.70 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.22 billion, a PE ratio of 51.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

