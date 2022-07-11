CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) Tops One Day Volume of $28.00

CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. In the last seven days, CryptoBonusMiles has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoBonusMiles has a total market cap of $79,900.16 and approximately $28.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About CryptoBonusMiles

CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,088,401 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CryptoBonusMiles is medium.com/@aeronaero . CryptoBonusMiles’ official website is cryptobonusmiles.com . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoBonusMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoBonusMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

