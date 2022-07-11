CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of CSG Systems International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

CSGS traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $60.06. 115,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,300. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 0.76. CSG Systems International has a 52 week low of $44.22 and a 52 week high of $65.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $246.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSG Systems International will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 9,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $573,923.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 165,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,808.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,945,000 after buying an additional 42,139 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 704,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,792,000 after acquiring an additional 14,102 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 640,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 591,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in CSG Systems International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 210,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

About CSG Systems International (Get Rating)

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.