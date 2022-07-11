Curran Financial Partners LLC Grows Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,032 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

NYSEARCA:SLV traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.73. 506,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,572,621. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.76 and its 200-day moving average is $21.39. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $17.48 and a 1-year high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

